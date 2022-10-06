Within the last few days, Ukrainian forces have liberated about 400 square kilometers in Kherson region, army Operational Command ‘South’ said in a statement Thursday.

The statement specifies that the area of 400 sq. km was liberated from the Russian invaders from the beginning of October. Press officer Nataliia Humeniuk added that the situation in the southern direction remains difficult, but is developing extremely dynamically. The armed forces of Ukraine are advancing further, up to 20 kilometers in several directions.

In addition, the spokesperson noted that Russians who were mobilized into the Russian army after September 21, that is, after the Kremlin announced ‘partial mobilization’, have already been recorded at the frontline.

‘They are not prepared, they are used as cannon fodder. The Russians are considering further tactics of action, as they understand the difficulty of crossing the Dnieper’, she said.