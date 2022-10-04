As of October 4, Russia’s war against Ukraine has caused 418 children deaths and 786 children have been wounded, Prosecutor General office said in a statement.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been caused in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Chernihiv regions.

The reports says that the numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

Russian strikes damaged 2,562 educational facilities, 295 of which have been completely ruined.