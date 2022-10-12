As of October 12, 422 Ukrainian children have been killed and 808 wounded by Russia’s full-fledged invasion, the Prosecutor General office reports.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Chernihiv region.

At the same time the report says that these numbers are not final as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

Russian air and artillery strikes damaged 2,614 educational institutions, 313 of which have been completely ruined.