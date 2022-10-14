Since the beginning of the full-fledged Russian invasion, 423 Ukrainian children have been killed and 810 wounded, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General office reports.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk. Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Chernihiv regions.

The real number of victims can be even bigger as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

Russian strikes have also damaged 2,614 educational facilities, 313 of which have been completely ruined.