As of October 19, 428 Ukrainian children have been killed and 815 wounded by Russian invasion, Prosecutor General office reports.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The report states that the numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

Russian air and artillery strikes have damaged 2,663 educational facilities, 326 of which have been completely ruined.