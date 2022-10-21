The Prosecutor General office reports that since the beginning of the full-fledged Russian invasion, 429 Ukrainian children have been killed and 817 wounded.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been reported in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

These numbers are not final and do not include casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of the active hostilities.

The report also says that Russian strikes have damaged 2,663 educational facilities, 326 of which have been completely destroyed.