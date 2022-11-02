Since the beginning of the full-fledged invasion, 43 media representatives have been killed in Ukraine by Russia, Ukraine’s journalist association said in a statement Wednesday.

On November 2, the world marks the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists. Ukraine’s journalist association calls on the international community to make every effort to punish Russia for crimes against media workers during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The statement says that 8 journalists were killed while performing their professional duties. Besides Ukrainian reporters, the list includes representatives of the USA, Ireland, Lithuania, France and Russia.

13 media employees became civilian casualties of Russian invasion and 22 died fighting in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

‘Thanks to journalists, the world knows the truth about the horrors of war. But a journalist is not a target! We demand safety and protection of the rights of journalists in the frontline areas’, the statement claims.