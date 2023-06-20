Ukrenergo national energy company reported that due to the massive Russian attacks on the electricity facilities in autumn 2022 – spring 2023, 43% of the electricity supply network has been damaged. 70% of damaged facilities were attacked at least twice.

As of now, the load on the power system is increasing with the ongoing repairs at nuclear and thermal power plants.

The summer repair campaign is much more difficult this year than in previous summer years because of the considerable damage caused by Russian invaders. In addition, a big number of high-voltage power supply lines have also been damaged.

Another problem is the increased load on the operating facilities due to the repair work. Ukrenergo calls on the population to save electricity, especially at the evening peak hours.