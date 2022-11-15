As of November 15, 431 Ukrainian children have been killed due to the Russia’s war against Ukraine, Prosecutor General office reports.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

These numbers are not final as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

Russian strikes have damaged 2,719 educational facilities, 332 of which have been completely ruined.