Since the beginning of the full-fledged Russian invasion, 433 Ukrainian children have been killed and and 837 wounded, Prosecutor General office reports.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Zaporishshia regions.

The numbers are not final as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

The prosecutors also report 2,719 damaged educational facilities, 332 of which have been completely ruined.