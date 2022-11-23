Since the beginning of the full-fledged Russian invasion, 438 Ukrainian children have been killed and 841 wounded, Prosecutor General office reports.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The number of victims is not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

The prosecutor report also says that 2,719 educational facilities have been damaged in Ukraine by Russian strikes. 332 of them have been completely ruined.