Locals found 44 bodies of killed civilians under the rubble of the ruined five-story apartment block in Izium, Kharkiv region, – reported Kharkiv region governor Oleh Synehubov.

The apartment block was destroyed by Russian strikes in the beginning of March.

The town is now controlled by the Russian troops, but neighbors are still trying to find the bodies of local residents under the rubble.

‘This is another horrible war crime of the Russian occupiers against the civilian population! We record each case, and they will be held accountable!’ the governor stressed.