On October 31, Russian troops attacked the territory of Ukraine with a massive missile strike.

The enemy used more than 50 cruise missiles, 44 of which were intercepted and destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense.

Starting from 7 am, Russian invaders launched several waves of rocket attacks, targeting the objects of critical infrastructure of Ukraine.

‘More than 50 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were launched from Tu-95/Tu-160 strategic aviation missile-carrying aircraft from the north of the Caspian Sea and from Volgodonsk area (Rostov region)’, the air command statement says.

18 missiles were intercepted by the air defense in the center of Ukraine, 12 – in the south, 9 – in the east and 5 – in the west of the country.