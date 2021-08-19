Ukraine's foreign affairs minister Dmytro Kuleba announces the full list of participants to the ‘Crimean Platform’ event that will take place in Kyiv on August 24.

Representatives of 44 states and international organizations will participate in ‘Crimean Platform’, informed Dmytro Kuleba in a official statement Thrusday.

The event will bring together leaders and decision-makers from most of European countries and international organizations.

It will be attended by European Council President Charles Michel, presidents of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia, Moldova, and Finland.

Romania, Georgia, Croatia and Sweden will be represented by prime ministers while Switzerland and the Czech Republic will send their parliament speakers.

Among other countries to have confirmed their participation in ‘Crimean Platform’ are Turkey, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland, Denmark, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Northern Macedonia. These countries will send their foreign ministers.

The UK and Portugal will be represented by defense ministers.

The US confirmed participation of their transport minister Pete Buttidzic.

‘Crimean Platform’ summit will also be visited by top officials of NATO, Council of Europe, European Commission, and GUAM.

According to Kuleba, ‘Crimean Platform’ participants will come up with a joint declaration.

The ‘Crimean Platform’ is set to continue the push for ‘de-occupation’ of Crimea and work out coordinated policies of international community toward that goal.

Its opening ceremeny is scheduled for August 23, 2021.