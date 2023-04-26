On April 26, 42 Ukrainian soldiers and two civilians were freed as part of a new exchange of prisoners of war.

As reported by the head of the President’s office Andrii Yermak, 36 privates and sergeants and 6 officers returned home within the swap. Among them, there are Mariupol and Azovstal defenders.

According to Andrii Yermak, there are wounded who were tortured by the enemy in captivity. There are also two men whose wives were previously released.

He added that the team continues its efforts to return home all Ukrainian prisoners of war who are now in Russian captivity.