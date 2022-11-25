Since the beginning of the full-fledged Russian invasion, 440 Ukrainian children have been killed and 849 wounded, the Prosecutor General office said in a Telegram statement Friday.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

However, the number of victims is not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

Russian attacks have damaged 2,719 educational facilities all over Ukraine. 332 of them have been completely ruined.