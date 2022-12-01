The Prosecutor General office reports that 441 Ukrainian children have been killed and 852 wounded since the beginning of the full-fledged Russian invasion.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia region.

The number of victims is not final as it is impossible to asses casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

Russian air and artillery strikes have damaged 2,719 educational establishments, 332 of which have been completely ruined.