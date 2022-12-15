The Prosecutor General office reports that since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, 447 Ukrainian children have been killed and 856 wounded.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The report also states that these numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

Russian strikes have damaged 3,126 educational facilities, 337 of which have been completely ruined.