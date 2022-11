On November 11, another prisoners of war swap took place.

Head of President’s office Andrii Yermak reported that 45 Ukrainian military returned home from Russian captivity.

The group includes soldiers and sergeants.

‘We will bring home all Ukrainians. Children are waiting for these soldiers at home; we were in constant contact with their relatives. Days of worries and sleepless nights are left behind. Everything will be fine’, Yermak wrote.