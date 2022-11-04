As of Friday morning, 450 thousand residents of the capital are suffering blackout, Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko stated.

According to him, it is one and a half times more than in previous days.

Klitschko noted that such a stabilization shutdown is introduced only if the central node of the country’s energy system is overloaded.

‘I appeal to all residents of the capital: save electricity as much as possible, because the situation remains difficult!’ the mayor wrote.

Outages follow Russian massive missile and drone attacks that targeted Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.