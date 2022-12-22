The Prosecutor General office reports that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 450 Ukrainian children have been killed and 864 wounded.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The number of victims is not final because it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

The statement also says that Russian strikes have damaged 3,126 educational facilities, 337 of which have been completely ruined.