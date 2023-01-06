Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 453 Ukrainian children have been killed and 877 wounded by Russians, the Prosecutor General office reports.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The report states that these numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

Russian invaders have damaged 3,126 educational facilities. 337 of them have been completely ruined.