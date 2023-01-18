As of January 18, 459 Ukrainian children have been killed and 909 wounded as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

The Prosecutor General office reports that the biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson region.

The statement stresses that these numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

Recently, Ukrainian law enforcement revealed facts of children casualties in Mariupol in March 2022.