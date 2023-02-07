The officers of the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) have found Russian military documents hidden during Russian retreat from Kharkiv region.

As reported by the DBR press service, with the found documents, the law enforcement officers were able to establish the names of the Russian military who shelled the city of Kharkiv with artillery in June-August.

The found documents belong to the 138th motorized brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The servicemen of this brigade repeatedly shelled the residential areas of Kharkiv with Grad multiple launch rocket systems, 152-mm Akatsia self-propelled systems and other heavy artillery.