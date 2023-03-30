As of March 30, 1409 Ukrainian children have fallen victims of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General office reports that 466 Ukrainian children have been killed and 943 wounded by Russians.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The prosecutor report stresses that these numbers are not final as it is impossible to assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

Russian air and artillery strikes have damaged 3126 educational facilities, 438 of which have been completely ruined.