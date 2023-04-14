As of April 14, 1415 Ukrainian children have fallen victim to Russian invasion.

The Prosecutor General office reported on Telegram that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 468 Ukrainian children have been killed and 947 wounded.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The report stresses that these numbers are not final as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.