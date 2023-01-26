On Thursday morning, Russia launched another massive missile attack targeting Ukraine’s energy system.

The Ukrainian air defense managed to intercept and destroy 47 out of 55 Russian missiles, General Zaluzhnyi said in a Facebook post.

According to him, Russia launched air- and sea-based missiles, including Kh-101, Kh-555, Kh-47 Kinzhal, Kalibr and Kh-59. The missiles were launched from Tu-95, Su-35, MiG-31K aircraft and warships from the Black Sea.

‘47 cruise missiles were shot down by the assets of the Air Defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 20 of them in the area of the capital. Besides, three out of four Kh-59 guided air-to-surface missiles haven’t hit their targets’, Zaluzhnyi wrote.

He stated that the goal of Russia remains unchanged – ‘psychological pressure on Ukrainians and the destruction of critical infrastructure.’

The commander-in-chief also said his words of gratitude to the Ukrainian military who hold the sky over Ukraine.