The repair work continues in Kharkiv and the region to restore electricity supply after the massive Russian missile attack on March 9. The most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, where 470,000 consumers remain without energy supply.

According to governor Oleh Synehubov, the energy system of the city suffered severe damage after yesterday’s strikes.

Despite this, the energy engineers have already managed to recover electricity supply for the critical infrastructure objects, almost completely restore water supply and recover part of the consumers. Currently, 470,000 consumers remain without electricity.

The situation in the region is a little better. More than 90% of consumers have power supply. However, 50,000 consumers in the region remain without electricity.