As of today, 1418 Ukrainian children have fallen victim to Russian invasion, the Prosecutor General office said in a statement Wednesday.

According to the prosecutors, 470 have been killed and 948 wounded. The report stresses that these numbers are not final as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The reports also stated 405 children missing and 19393 forcibly relocated.