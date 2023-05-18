The Prosecutor General office reported that since the beginning of the full-scale war, 1460 Ukrainian children have fallen victim to the Russian invasion.

According to the prosecutors, 482 Ukrainian children have been killed and 978 wounded.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Dnipro and Luhansk regions.

The report stresses that these numbers are not final as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

The latest children death was registered in Kherson where a 5-year-old boy was killed during the Russian strike.