As of May 26, 1467 Ukrainian children have fallen victim to the Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to the Prosecutor General office, 483 children have been killed and 984 wounded since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The report stresses that these numbers are not final as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Dnipro and Luhansk regions.

On May 23, a 16-year-old boy was killed during the Russian shelling in Luhansk region.