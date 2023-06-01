As of June 1, 1476 Ukrainian children have fallen victim to the Russian invasion, the Prosecutor General office said in a statement.

As reported, 484 children have been killed and 992 wounded. The statement stresses that these numbers are not final as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Chernihiv and Luhansk regions.

On June 1, a 9-year-old girl was killed and a 13-year-old girl wounded during the Russian missile attack on Kyiv. On May 31, two children were wounded after Russian strikes in Dnipro and Kherson regions.