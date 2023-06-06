The Prosecutor General office said in a statement that since the beginning of the Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, 1490 Ukrainian children have fallen victim to the Russian invasion.

According to the report, 485 Ukrainian children have been killed and 1005 wounded due to the actions of the Russian troops.

The biggest numbers of children casualties have been registered in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Chernihiv and Luhansk regions.

The report stresses that these figures are not final as it is impossible to fully assess casualties in the temporarily occupied territories and in the areas of active hostilities.