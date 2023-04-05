Ukraine’s representative at the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya posted on Twitter the statement of 49 countries and the EU regarding abduction and unlawful farced deportation of children by the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

‘These reprehensible actions have taken place in the context of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine, which we condemn unreservedly’, the statement says.

It is also stated that Russian authorities have interrogated, detained and forcibly deported over 19,500 Ukrainian children from their homes within Ukraine to Russia.

The Independent International Commission on Ukraine has determined that Russia’s transfer and deportation of children violate international humanitarian law, and amount to a war crime.

‘We unequivocally condemn the Russian Federation’s actions in Ukraine, including and in particular the forced deportation of Ukrainian children, as well as other grave violations against children committed by Russian forces in Ukraine’ Sergiy Kyslytsya added.