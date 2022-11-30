On November 29, Russian invaders continued artillery and air strikes in Donetsk region, targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

Local governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported 5 civilians killed and 15 wounded as Russians hit Bakhmut, Lyman and Drobysheve.

Since the beginning of the full-fledged invasion, 1,235 locals have been killed and 2,662 wounded in the region.

These numbers do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, as it is impossible to assess casualties in the occupied territories.