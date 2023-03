Overnight, Russia hit the territory of Ukraine with another massive missile attack.

One of the missiles targeted a village in Lviv region killing 5 civilian residents.

The head of the Lviv administration Maksym Kozytskyi said that a Russian rocket hit the residential area in Zolochiv district and killed 5 people who were at home at that time.

The strike destroyed 3 houses and caused fire. The emergency services are working on the site.