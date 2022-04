On Monday morning, Russian troops hit Zhmerinka and Koziatyn, Vinnytsia region, with missile strikes.

The rockets targeted transport infrastructure objects, killing 5 and wounding 18 civilians.

The prosecutor’s office and the SBU have launched investigation into the case of an alleged war crime.

Earlier, the CEO of ‘Ukrzaliznytsia’, Ukraine’s railway operator, Oleksandr Kamyshin reported airstrikes at 5 railway infrastructure objects in Vinnytsia, Lviv, Zhytomyr and Rivne regions.