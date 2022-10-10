On Monday morning, Ukrainian capital survived a massive Russian missile strike that targeted city’s downtown.

‘Bukvy’ photo reporter is working on the site in Kyiv Shevchenko district.

At first, Kyiv authorities reported three explosions in Shevchenko district. The strike killed 5 and wounded 24 city residents.

Later, other Kyiv districts were also targeted by Russian terrorists. The number of the wounded has reached 47 people and may increase, as the emergency service are working on the sites, rescuing locals from under the rubble.