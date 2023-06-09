Due to the flooding caused by the blowing up of the Kakhovka HPP by Russians, 5 people died and 13 are missing.

As reported by internal minister Ihor Klymenko, as of 12:00 am June 9, 48 settlements are flooded in Kherson region, of which 34 are in the part controlled by Ukraine and 14 are in the temporarily occupied territories.

2,412 people were evacuated. 4 people died. 11 people were wounded during evacuation because of the Russian strikes. 13 people are missing.

In Mykolaiv region, 23 settlements are flooded. 825 people were evacuated. 1 person died.

As reported earlier, Russian troops blew up the Kakhovka hydro power plant, which is located in the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region in the town of Nova Kakhovka.

Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said that up to 80 towns and villages are in a dangerous zone with the threat of flooding.

Approximately 10,000 hectares of agricultural land are flooded on the right bank of Kherson region and several times more on the left bank, which is currently under Russian occupation.

President Zelensky addressed called on the international organizations to provide aid for the people in the flooded areas.