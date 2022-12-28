The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko defined 5 steps for Ukraine to win the war.

Poroshenko told about these steps in an interview on ‘Priamyi’ TV channel.

According to him, the mechanism to win the war includes weapons, sanctions and embargo for Russia, financial aid to Ukraine, making Putin and Russian war criminals accountable, and Ukraine’s membership in EU and NATO.

Poroshenko stressed that this war will not end without Ukraine’s membership in NATO, and no other forms of global security guarantees are effective.

He also explained in more detail the critical need for weapons: only the Armed Forces are the best lever of influence on Russian President Putin and Ukrainian army needs these weapons.

Among needed weapons, Poroshenko mentioned F-16 jets and long-range rockets.