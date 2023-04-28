In an interview to the Polish media ‘Rzeczpospolita’, the former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko outlined his vision of Ukraine’s victory.

Petro Poroshenko said that there is only one scenario for the end of the war started by Russia – the victory of Ukraine and the democratic world.

He added that there are five key factors to accelerate Ukraine’s victory: weapons, sanctions, justice and punishment of Putin, economic support for Ukraine, Ukraine’s membership in the EU and NATO.

‘This is my victory plan for Ukraine and Europe. First: weapons. We lack weapons, primarily ammunition, fighter jets, artillery and long-range missiles, because this is a completely new kind of war. Second: sanctions. The current sanctions are cutting off Russia’s export capabilities, which could force Putin to negotiate after the troop withdrawal. Third: justice. Putin is to appear before a court in The Hague. Fourth: economic support that will help us survive. I am not talking about reconstruction; there will be time for that, but about financial support. Fifth: Ukraine’s full membership in the EU and NATO. If we can coordinate these five steps, we can achieve victory in a very short time’, Poroshenko said.

The former president stressed that the aggressor must be punished, because there is no other way out. He noted that for those who talk about a compromise with Russia, he has a simple answer, ‘Putin wants to kill us, he is a perpetrator of genocide, he organized Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol and led to the death of tens, if not hundreds of thousands of innocent people. He wants to kill us, but we want to live, Ukrainians want to live in their country. How to find a compromise in such a situation? No way.’

In addition, Poroshenko called for unanimous support for Ukraine’s future membership in NATO, because it is an investment in the stability of the continent, and ‘not a gift for Ukraine’.