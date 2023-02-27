The former president of Ukraine and leader of the ‘European Solidarity’ party Petro Poroshenko suggested his vision of the needed step to win the war.

As informed by the ‘European Solidarity’ party, the former president voiced his voiced his ideas in the article in The Telegraph.

The steps include providing Ukraine with more advanced weapons, tanks, fighters and long-range artillery; increasing sanctions pressure; bringing the Putin regime to international justice for its crimes against humanity and genocide in Ukraine; strengthening Ukraine’s resilience through aid and reforms; membership of Ukraine in the European Union and NATO.

According to Poroshenko, after a year of war, Ukraine stands strong, united and determined. This war has become a common fight for democratic values, rules-based order, sustainable peace and security.

Poroshenko is convinced that ‘emptying Russia’s energy wallet is critical to our success. The energy trade is at the root of Putin’s power, threatening global order and security. Refusing Russian oil and gas for good would make the nations of Europe more resilient and secure.’

‘We look to the UK to help end Russia’s influence that flows from its oil and gas. For your country, it will bring benefits including cheap power. For Europe, it will help end their dependence on Russian supplies. For Ukraine, it will help defund Putin so we can win the war on the battlefield and in the long run’, Poroshenko concluded.