A plume of smoke is seen rising in the sky in Lviv following massive explosions.

Lviv region governor Maksym Kozytskiy says two missile strikes have hit the outskirts of the city injuring five people.

It is still unclear if the assault caused any damage to houses or other infrastructure objects.

‘There have been three powerful explosions near Lviv … Everyone should keep calm and stay indoors! Don’t take photos! Don’t read or spread information from any anonymous telegram channels!’ said Kozytskiy on social media, warning the further strikes can be coming.

In the update from Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi it became clear the rocket targeted the fuel storage site.