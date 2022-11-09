On November 8, Russian military continued artillery and air strikes in Donetsk region targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

Region police report that Russians hit 13 towns and villages damaging 50 civilian objects including 32 houses, a kindergarten and a school.

The enemy used multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery and mortars.

With the ongoing evacuation efforts, 177 locals moved to the safer regions of Ukraine during the past day.

Region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated on Telegram that since the beginning of the full-fledged war, 1,177 civilians have been killed and 2,566 wounded in Donetsk region.