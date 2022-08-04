Russian aggressors continue constant artillery and rocket strikes in Dnipropetrovska region.

In an overnight attack, the invaders targeted the city of Nikopol with Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

Region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that more than 60 rockets hit the city and damaged about 50 residential buildings.

The strike also damaged the power supply line, leaving more than 3,000 locals without electricity.

The governor also reported Uragan MLRS strike in the area near Kryvyi Rih. No casualties have been reported.