According to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, amid the Russian full-scale invasion about 50 servicemen die daily in Ukraine, – says Quest France.

The President pointed out in his interview with Quest France, that losses of Ukraine are 5 times fewer than in Russia: ‘We have estimates of daily losses. They are not accurate. These are almost 50 people per day’.

Zelensky gets the daily updates on the number of casualties but his primary concern is the need to be careful with handling this information ‘as we are talking about human lives’.