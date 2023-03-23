On March 23, President Zelensky visited Kherson region.

In a daily video address, Zelensky told that he held a long meeting in Kherson with all those responsible for the defense and social situation in the region. They also considered the energy situation and restoration of the destroyed infrastructure.

The president noted that Russian invaders carry out constant artillery strikes targeting civilian objects in the liberated areas.

‘In the free territory of Kherson region, more than 50 villages have been almost completely destroyed by the occupiers. In some places, more than 90% of the buildings in the villages are ruined. However, people return even in such villages, and this proves that life wins’, Zelensky stated.

The president assured that the authorities will make all possible efforts to restore life in the damaged areas and thanked everyone who works for this.