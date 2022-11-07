Russian invaders continue constant artillery and air strikes in Zaporizhzhia region.

Within the last 24 hours, Russian troops 52 times hit the territory of the region, top president’s official Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram.

He stated that the strikes killed one local and destroyed 16 objects of civilian infrastructure, including residential houses, culture facilities and warehouses.

Later, region governor Oleksandr Starukh posted the photos of the village that had been targeted with Russian S-300 missiles.