Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, the investigators of the National Police of Ukraine have initiated 53,190 criminal proceedings based on the facts of crimes committed within the territory of Ukraine by servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and their accomplices.

More than 40,000 of them are investigations under the article ‘violation of the laws and customs of war’, the police statement says.

Earlier, the President’s office stated that the creation of an international tribunal regarding the crime of aggression is not a matter of war in Ukraine, but of the maturity of the entire civilized world.

In addition, Ukraine is initiating a process to expel Russia from the UN Security Council and the United Nations in general.