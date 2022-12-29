President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky commented on Thursday’s massive missile attack in his daily video message.

On December 29, Russia again launched dozens of missiles targeting the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. The explosions were heard in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa and Kharkiv regions. Ukrainian air defense shot down 54 missiles and 11 UAVs.

The president thanked the air defense forces of Ukraine for repelling the enemy attack.

However, there were several hits on critical infrastructure. Energy engineers and repair crews are making every effort to minimize the consequences.

‘I thank everyone who is working to restore the energy supply’, Zelensky said.

The president once again stated that Russia is a terrorist state and war criminals will be held accountable for their crimes.